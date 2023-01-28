Marilyn Grudniewski

Marilyn passed away in San Pedro, CA on November 28, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 71. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona to George and Dorothy Hall. She grew up in Phoenix and graduated from Carl Hayden High School in 1968. She married Ted Grudniewski and moved to Flagstaff, AZ. Marilyn worked as a legal secretary then took time off when she had children. She went on to get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Northern Arizona University in 1995 and worked for the Flagstaff Medical Center, Flagstaff Primary Care – Pediatrics and spent 12 years working as a school nurse for the Flagstaff Public School District.
Marilyn is survived by her three children, Tanya (Lanny Brown), Tara Grudniewski and Thad (Karen Bratsch) and two grandchildren, Hailey and Camille Brown. She left behind extended family members, and many wonderful friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Ted Grudniewski, parents, mother and father-in-law, and sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 11, 2023, from 12:00pm – 4:00pm at the Elks Lodge, 2101 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assistance League of Flagstaff at assistanceleagueflag.org.
