Marilyn Downum

After Phil completed his doctorate, they moved to Oswego, NY, where they raised their son, Gene, and daughter, Denell, born in 1969 and 1972. Marilyn found the role of mother, homemaker and active community member fulfilling. With her caring ways and excellent listening skills she was always in demand for long walks, talks on the phone, or friendly hugs at church. Her unconditional support and encouragement were a blessing to her children that they will never forget.

In 1999 Marilyn and Phil returned to Flagstaff, where she provided loving care for her husband's aging parents and later her dear sister as Joanne battled cancer. In 2005 Marilyn became a grandmother to the first of four cherished granddaughters. Her ability to take children seriously and know them deeply made her incredibly important to each of her granddaughters.

Marilyn was engaged in multiple community and charitable endeavors, in Oswego and in Flagstaff. These included her church, Living Christ, and P.E.O., an organization supporting women's education. She served for many years as chair of P.E.O.'s Program for Continuing Education, helping numerous candidates receive grants.