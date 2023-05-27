Marilyn Donell Bailey
Marilyn Donell Bailey passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 11, 2023.
She was born in San Francisco, CA on July 11, 1950 to Alexander and Iva Karpowsky. In 1980 she moved to Flagstaff with her family. She worked for Phillips Industries and Wal-Mart. In 2006 she moved to Queen Creek and in 2019 she moved to Canby, OR.
She is survived by her daughter Gayle Heite (Marc) Buckeye, AZ, granddaughter Kelsey Milne Buckeye, AZ, grandson Stephan Milne Flagstaff, AZ and great grandson Edwin Pagan Buckeye AZ, as well as her sister Linda Foos Canby, OR, and her niece Carrie Foos Canby, OR.
She loved everyone that she came into contact with and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to any charity of your choice.
