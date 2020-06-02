Marilyn Brandom

Marilyn Wiegner Brandom transcended peacefully from her Flagstaff home on Friday; May 29, 2020. Born in Keokuk, Iowa, on September 21, 1924, to Irene and Chauncey Wiegner; she grew up in Memphis, Missouri, expressing her love for music, playing the 4-manual organ at the Presbyterian Church. Her talents and lifetime joys were immeasurable as she pioneered from college studies at Stephens and Missouri University in Columbia, to marry and raise her four children in Gallatin, Missouri; then complete her PhD at Kansas University. This accomplishment propelled her to Flagstaff, Arizona, as Professor of Music Education and Organ for Northern Arizona University. She expressed her creativity through elegant interior design in her home, expertise in miniature room designs, and extensive travel to Hawaii, Europe, Asia, and the Orient. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Kayrene Brandom and Charlynn Brandom; two sons, Boyd D. Brandom and Chauncey C. Brandom; her daughter-in-law, Shelly Brandom, and grandson, Chauncey J. (Coby) Brandom. A memorial tribute and lifetime celebration will be held in her home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.; followed by interment at the Cathedral Memorial Gardens in Garden Grove, California. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com