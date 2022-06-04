On May 26th, 2022, Marie Thomsen Barney of Flagstaff passed into the arms of her beloved savior. Marie was born September 15, 1933, to Verne and Louise Powell in Friend Nebraska. Growing up there she developed many lifelong friendships. In 1951 she married Roland Thomsen from the nearby town of Exeter, making several moves as a military wife and settling in Denver to start a family. In 1968 the family moved to the outskirts of Denver where Marie became a rancher's wife and some of her fondest memories were made. After Roland's passing, Marie reunited with a high school flame and returned to her hometown of Friend. In 1998, once again widowed she moved to Flagstaff to be near family and spend time watching grandchildren grow up. Marie had many passions. Friends, family, eating at Cocos, and her faith are just a few. She will be missed by many.