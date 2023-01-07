Marie Cody

Marie Genevieve Skeet Cody, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to countless others, quietly slipped into eternity and into the arms of her Lord on Dec. 22, 2022. She was born Feb. 11, 1928, near Two Wells, NM, the eldest of nine children born to David Skeet, a Navajo Tribal Councilman and educator, and Tessie Skeet, a renowned rug weaver. A graduate of Albuquerque Indian High School, Marie moved to Flagstaff in 1952 with her young family. They lived for a time near Bellemont, where her husband worked at the then-Navajo Ordnance Depot. Widowed in 1962, this amazing woman plunged headlong into raising her six children on her own, making sure they always had a home, food, clothing and presents for birthdays and Christmas. In time she realized her dream of owning her own home and filled it with love, laughter and family gatherings. Everyone liked being around her. She was a quick friend and help to many, charming them with her wonderful sense of humor, compassion and giving ways. Always curious and eager to learn new things, she was an accomplished seamstress and, after retiring from Flagstaff Bordertown Dormitory, spent time sewing, beading, weaving sash belts, traveling and playing with and teaching generations of grandkids.