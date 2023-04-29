Marian Vasquez, born January 7, 1928, passed away on March 10, 2023 in Henderson Nevada.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory and is survived by her four children Gregory, Richard, Kathryn, and Anthony.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 224 S. Kendrick St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.
