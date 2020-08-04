Marian Harsh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marian Luella Harsh passed away in Flagstaff, AZ July 2020. She leaves behind her mother, Leora (Lee) (Oss) Harsh, her many friends, and her 3 marvelous children. They are Sierra Harsh, Flagstaff, Mariah Heald, Flagstaff and Dakota Heald Serving his country somewhere in the Middle East. She also leaves her brother Duane of the Hearts Therapy Stable in Santa Barbara, CA. Her father Ben Harsh preceded her in death in 2012, Her brother Art passed in 2018 and her brother Rodney passed at birth. (I like to think there will be a reunion of family members waiting for her.) She also leaves many family in Nev., CA., MI., Ill., and Colo.

Marian was born and raised in Flagstaff, graduating from Coconino H.S. in 1981. Her forever friend from there, Charlene, was always in for whatever they could come up with. (Dumpster diving to collect cans for school money was a weekend thing those 2 perfected.) She then joined the army where she grew into the strong woman she was for the rest of her life. While in the army she was a proud combat medic and carried on that passion for helping others no matter who or where to the best of her ability.