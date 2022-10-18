Marian Barreras, 74, of Cottonwood, Arizona sadly left us on October 12, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Barreras, son Anthony (Mariel) and daughter, Yvette (Jim) and all her loving family. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Monique Booth. The Rosary and Funeral service will be held in her honor at 10:00 am on October 28, 2022 at San Francisco de Asís Parish, Flagstaff, Arizona. Full obituary at https://www.norvelowensmortuary.com/
