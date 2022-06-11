Maria De Los Angeles Madrid, 60 born in Sonora, Mexico passed away May 31st, 2022. Maria is survived by her children Dulce Nereyda Madrid, Johnny Ramos, Norberto Ramos Madrid and her 9 grandchildren. Maria was a caring mother, nana, and friend. Maria was born in Sahuaripa, Sonora Mexico to Ramon Madrid Barrios and Guillermina Madrid Holguin.

Maria eventually came to the United States to give her and her two kids a better life. Maria moved to Arizona, and in that time had two more children and worked at many restaurants and school kitchens. Maria loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. Maria loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She is preceded in death by her father Ramon, mother Guillermina, son Frankie, brothers Gilberto and Efren, sister Marialuz, and nephew Laurence.