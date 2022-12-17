Marge Babbitt

Marge was 'Mom' to many including Mark, Chris, and Nancy Tabor, step families, grandchildren and friends. Marge and her husband Jim Babbitt, who passed in 2013, enjoyed traveling the world. Her lifelong friends include Phoenix Union High School Class of 1955 classmates, Jim's 36th Fighter Pilot families and the Seattle Mariners Spring Training crew. Marge was very talented and her huge heart touched everyone including during her last days with TJ's Assisted Living surrounded by great people and critters.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.