Marge Babbitt

Marge was 'Mom' to many including Mark, Chris, and Nancy Tabor, step families, grandchildren and friends. Marge and her husband Jim Babbitt, who passed in 2013, enjoyed traveling the world. Her lifelong friends include Phoenix Union High School Class of 1955 classmates, Jim's 36th Fighter Pilot families and the Seattle Mariners Spring Training crew. Marge was very talented and her huge heart touched everyone including during her last days with TJ's Assisted Living surrounded by great people and critters.