Margaret Ellis

On Thursday October 15th, 2020 Margaret “Margie” Ellis passed away peacefully during the night.

Margie was born February 25th, 1932 in Safford, Arizona. Her family moved to Yuma, Arizona when she was 10 years old, where she grew from childhood into adulthood.

Margie was an accomplished athlete excelling in multiple sports. She attended Arizona State University on an athletic scholarship, lettered in four different sports, and during her senior year was honored as “Outstanding Female Athlete”.

Upon graduation from ASU, she attended Smith College in Massachusetts where she graduated with a Masters Degree in Physical Education. Her love of education carried over to the teaching profession where she taught Physical Education at high school and college levels in California and Arizona.

She met Jim Ellis in 1961, where they found they shared a love of square dancing and tennis. They were married in 1962 and relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1965 where they established their home and started a family by having two boys, Richard and Robert.