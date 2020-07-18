Marcy J Schoentgen

Marcy Jean Schoentgen was born in Oelwein, Iowa on December 25, 1945. She grew up in suburban Chicago where she graduated from Maine Township High School West and went to the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Marcy was a long-time resident of Madison, and after retiring she moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2008 where she resided until her death July 10, 2020.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents William Paul Schoentgen and Caryl Ione Benzer Schoentgen of Flagstaff, Arizona. She is survived by her son Caleb Jason Peters, two granddaughters Madison Peters and Megan Peters of Madison, Wisconsin, a sister Pamela Jo Schoentgen and a niece Hanne Lora Schoentgen of Flagstaff, Arizona.
In addition to Marcy's ever-present generosity and sense of humor, she always looked for the good in people. Her love of words and whimsical poetry brought joy to many.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowenmortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.