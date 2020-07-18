Marcy J Schoentgen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcy Jean Schoentgen was born in Oelwein, Iowa on December 25, 1945. She grew up in suburban Chicago where she graduated from Maine Township High School West and went to the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Marcy was a long-time resident of Madison, and after retiring she moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2008 where she resided until her death July 10, 2020.

Marcy was preceded in death by her parents William Paul Schoentgen and Caryl Ione Benzer Schoentgen of Flagstaff, Arizona. She is survived by her son Caleb Jason Peters, two granddaughters Madison Peters and Megan Peters of Madison, Wisconsin, a sister Pamela Jo Schoentgen and a niece Hanne Lora Schoentgen of Flagstaff, Arizona.

In addition to Marcy's ever-present generosity and sense of humor, she always looked for the good in people. Her love of words and whimsical poetry brought joy to many.

