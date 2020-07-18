Marcia Bostrom

Marcia Evelyn Bostrom (August 16, 1936 - July 3, 2020) Marcia was born in Two Harbors, MN. She grew up in Prescott, AZ where she graduated from Prescott High School. she also lived in Phoenix, AZ: Flagstaff, AZ: Mesa, AZ, and lastly Boise, ID. Marcia worked for Arizona Public Service in the Marketing Department (1979 - 1996). she had many interests, some of which were sewing, shopping, and spoiling her grandchildren. Marcia is survived by her brother, John Oberg: sister, Marilyn Marinelli: sons David and Steven Bostrom: daughter, Debra Merryman: eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Marcia was loved by many and will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
