Marc Willis Townsend

Marc went to the eternal lake on June 9, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Marc was born in Flagstaff, Arizona to Homer and Dolores Townsend on December 27, 1968. He attended Sechrist Elementary, Flagstaff Junior High School, Flagstaff High School and then graduated from the University of Arizona. Once he began college, Marc discovered his talent and passion for volleyball. After an injury, Marc began coaching and motivated all levels and ages of players. He had a way of bringing out the best in the players he invested in, especially the under appreciated and overshadowed players. He cared most about watching his players shine and move on to greater things. After a short stint teaching and continuing to coach at Salpointe Catholic High School (where he won multiple state titles for girl's and boys' volleyball), Marc moved to Phoenix and sold real estate and continued to coach volleyball. In 2008 he started his own business, Townsend Concrete Designs. His talent was one of a kind, and so many are lucky to say that Marc did their floors with a custom touch. Marc had three “F's” he loved in his life; family, friends and fishing. His family he adored and bragged about often, his friends (which were so many) he loved to call and just harass them to get a giggle out of them, and well, there is the fishing. He was a professional fisherman for 30+ years. Lake Pleasant was his happy place where he went daily - it was his passion. He was also a co-host for the “Don McDowell Outdoors” podcast every Sunday morning, where he had his own segment dedicated to his fishing adventures. Marc is survived by his parents Homer and Dolores Townsend Brother Torry (Tammy) Martin Sister Kathy (Tom) Walters Nephews Jalyn and Jordyn Martin Niece (the apple of his eye) Mya Walters Along with many extended family members A celebration of life will be held at the Christ's Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd. Peoria, AZ 85383 on July 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Marc would want this to be a celebration so the family is suggesting wearing comfortable clothes in true Marc fashion, fishing gear, volleyball gear, or just something that does not match. He will be smiling from above. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that donations be made to the Lake Pleasant fundraiser, Cast For Kids.