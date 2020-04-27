Manuela C. Pill

Manuela “Nelly” C. Pill 9-10-33 to 4-23-20. Wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by her one and only true love of 62 years, Bill (2016). Oh how she has missed him so! Now reunited once again as one! May your love story continue on! She is survived by her only child Patricia (Steven) and granddaughter, Anali along with three remaining siblings, Ruben, Hugo & Hector and their families. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com