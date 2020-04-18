Manual Hernandez “Gopher” age 87, passed away on April 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son Manny, great-grandson Ezra, parents, two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by Becky his wife of 66 years, Children; Christina, Steve (Mary), Loretta (Todd), Lorraine (Raul), Ramona (Greg), Cecilia (Paul), Gracie (Mike), Anna, and Anthony (Valerie); 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren; 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Mass with a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Family would like to express special thanks to the Flagstaff Medical Center ICU Staff, Father Will, Hospital Chaplin Patrick, Deacon Buck Olberding and Norvel Owens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Manuel's Honor to FMC ICU. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.
