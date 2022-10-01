 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Malcolm Edward Heck

  • 0
Malcolm Edward Heck

Malcolm Edward Heck, a Flagstaff native, passed away suddenly at the home of his best friend and fiance Debra Owens. Malcolm was born July 21, 1941. Mac enjoyed starry nights, good friends, cans of Coors, Western music and giant campfires. His buddies knew if they had a stuck truck, wood that needed to be loaded, or someone to bail them out of jail, he would drop everything to help out without a second thought. He is survived by his fiance Debra, sons Ryan Heck (Heather), Bradley Heck (we are all rooting for him), daughter Emily Petrie (Duncan), five grandchildren and his dog (Molly) who misses him dearly.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)