Malcolm Edward Heck, a Flagstaff native, passed away suddenly at the home of his best friend and fiance Debra Owens. Malcolm was born July 21, 1941. Mac enjoyed starry nights, good friends, cans of Coors, Western music and giant campfires. His buddies knew if they had a stuck truck, wood that needed to be loaded, or someone to bail them out of jail, he would drop everything to help out without a second thought. He is survived by his fiance Debra, sons Ryan Heck (Heather), Bradley Heck (we are all rooting for him), daughter Emily Petrie (Duncan), five grandchildren and his dog (Molly) who misses him dearly.