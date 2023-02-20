Lynus Wilford Doucette, 83 of Winslow AZ passed away PEACEFULLY at his home on January 27, 2023. Lynus was born in Brainerd MN on September 27, 1939, Lynus moved to AZ in the early 1960's and worked highline construction for many years, his work took him all over the western United States. He settled in Winslow around 1967 where he eventually worked for the school district as a Janitor. Lynus went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad in the 70's and on Nov 9th 1979 an accident led to him losing his right limb. Lynus always kept a good attitude and work ethic in spite of this set back. His family was extremely proud of his sobriety over the past 23 years, which allowed him to enjoy so much of his sons and grandchildren's lives and events. We all know Lynus was "Character" and loved Winslow, you could find him drinking coffee, eating lunch or just out having conversations. He was loved by many and will be missed. Rest well Dad – Your Family and Friends loved you very much.