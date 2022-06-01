Lynne Mary McBride, 70, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2021. Lynne is survived by her children, Emily Rose McBride, Rebecca (Becky) Joy McBride and Christina Marie McBride all of Flagstaff, her brother Paul D Forrest of Louisville, KY and four grandchildren as well as three nieces.

Lynne was born June 9, 1951 in Bloomington, Indiana to C. Dorsey and Leora Forrest. Growing up, Lynne lived in various cities throughout the country before moving to Tustin, California where Lynne graduated from Foothill High School in 1969. An excellent student, Lynne also enjoyed competitive swimming, singing and playing guitar. Lynne continued her love of playing guitar and singing throughout her life. Lynne also had a life-long passion for horticulture spending much of her professional career working for various nurseries and garden centers. Lynne retired from W.L. Gore in 2020. Lynne loved spending time outdoors and with family. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents Dorsey Forrest and Leora Forrest, and her sister Meredith (Madie) Forrest.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 5, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Gardens at Viola's located at 610 S State Rte. 89a, Flagstaff, Arizona 86005. Family, friends, and others whose lives Lynne touched, please join us to share stories and memories as we celebrate her life. We will have a memory box to collect written stories as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to The Arboretum at Flagstaff (thearb.org) in support of their educational programs.