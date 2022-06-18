Lynne Keeler Cook, beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to so many, passed away peacefully at her home in Paradise Valley, Arizona on May 26th, 2022.

Lynne was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, graduating in 1957 from Marlboro High School. She later moved to Westlake Village, where she raised her son Courtland. She was an avid lover of all animals, but most notably horses. Lynne built an equine ranch in Moorpark, CA and began a successful business training and boarding. Then, 33 years ago, fueled by a desire to grow her business and settle somewhere outside California, she purchased raw land and grew it into a successful working horse ranch in Flagstaff, Arizona. There, she trained many in dressage and provided a special home for the horses she loved.

Lynne had a passion for the fullness of life that was evident in her love for animals, art, cooking and friends. Those lucky enough to gather at her generous table will remember a sumptuous meal, fabulous wine, puppies at their feet, loads of laughter, and many opinions; all enjoyed el fresco, late into the evening. Over the years, her own home was always open to those that were in need of shelter, as they found themselves in a transition. Many call Lynne their Angel in a time of greatest need. She gave generously to those who worked for her and those she befriended. This included funding the college education of several students.

Lynne cared deeply for her family. Her love for her grandchildren, Lucas and Riley, can't be rivaled. Lynne is survived by her son Courtland D. Keeler, his wife Stacy Keeler, their two children, her brother Fred Keeler II and by her loving poodle Gidget.

Seemingly contrary to Lynne's open home and generosity, she was a deeply private person. Friends will recall her courage to live a life on her terms. As such, she requested no memorial service and no obituary. At the risk of Lynne's dissatisfaction from beyond, we felt it important for all those she helped, for all those touched by Lynne in some way, to know of her passing. We encourage you to celebrate her life and your relationship with Lynne in a way that is special to your memory. We would also like to give special “thank you” to Ruth Ortiz, who allowed Lynne to stay in her beloved home and pass with dignity in a place she loved so much.

However you choose to honor her legacy, in all our hearts, Lynne's effervescent personality and generosity of spirit will be forever remembered and dearly missed.