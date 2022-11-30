Lynette Johnson (Nettie) passed away unexpectedly on November 26th, 2022, at her home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Lynette was born on February 27th, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lynford Tom Peterson and Edna Farris Okerlund. She was the baby of the family with older sister Evelyn born 6 years earlier.

Lynette spent time in Salina, Utah during her school years living with her grandparents Delbert and Fern Peterson where she created friendships that have lasted a lifetime.

Lynette met the love of her life, Norman Clyde Johnson, at 16 and was married at 17 on November 28th, 1959, and then sealed 1 year later in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity. They were together and completely in love until his untimely death in 2005 separating them for a small moment in time. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in heaven together this past Monday which was indeed a very long-awaited reunion. They had three wonderful children: Lori Lee, Barry Lynn and Bradley Norman, 11, grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren.

Lynette had a very strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ and strived to follow his example in her words and in her actions. Lynette was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many capacities throughout her life including serving in Primary, Young Womens, as Relief Society President under 4 Bishops as well as Stake Relief Society President for 8 1/2 years. She also happily supported her husband in his many church callings that took time away from the family as he served.

Lynette had a special gift of love for her fellow man and made true friends with everyone she met. She relished her nearly 30 years as a volunteer at the Flagstaff Medical Center where she was a friendly face to many in their time of need. Throughout her life, she stayed connected with hundreds of family members and friends offering her love and support in all their life struggles.

Preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn, husband Norman and two of her grandchildren Christy and Ryan. Joyous was their reunion!

Survived by daughter Lori Marick (Mark), sons Barry Johnson (Michelle), and Brad Johnson (Lori).

A viewing will be held Friday, Dec 2nd at the Norvel Owens Mortuary from 6:00 to 8:00PM. 914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ

The following day, Saturday Dec. 3rd there will be a public viewing from 9:00 – 10:00 with the funeral services from 10:30 – 12:00PM at the LDS Stake Center at 625 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff.

For those unable to join in person, please join us via:

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 947 965 88 261

Condolences may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com