Lupe Espino

Lupe G. Espino entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 18, 2020 at the age of 96. Lupe was born on December 9, 1923 in Flagstaff to her parents, Pedro and Polina Garcia, the second of five children. Lupe married Albert Espino on June 19, 1948 and remained husband and wife for 56 years until Albert's passing in 2004. Lupe peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Lupe is survived by her immediate family including a son, Michael (Brenda) and daughter Norma (James) Goodman, along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, she is also survived by a large extended family. Lupe was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents, Pedro and Polina Garcia; her brothers, Jess Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Mitchell Garcia; and her sister, Sally Morales.
Lupe volunteered at Nativity Church throughout her adult life and, along with her husband, managed the local St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Lupe also volunteered as voting poll worker for many years. Lupe was known in her community as a self-taught artist and award-winning cook. Lupe was a life-long member of the Catholic Church and routinely attended church services remotely after becoming home bound.
A Mass celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church with burial services immediately thereafter at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
