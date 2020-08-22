Lupe Espino

Lupe G. Espino entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 18, 2020 at the age of 96. Lupe was born on December 9, 1923 in Flagstaff to her parents, Pedro and Polina Garcia, the second of five children. Lupe married Albert Espino on June 19, 1948 and remained husband and wife for 56 years until Albert's passing in 2004. Lupe peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Lupe is survived by her immediate family including a son, Michael (Brenda) and daughter Norma (James) Goodman, along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, she is also survived by a large extended family. Lupe was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents, Pedro and Polina Garcia; her brothers, Jess Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Mitchell Garcia; and her sister, Sally Morales.