Lucy Serna

Lucy "Mutti" Serna, 91, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born January 18, 1929 in Germany. Lucy enjoyed cooking and was the neighborhood grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband Bennie Serna, daughters Susan Serna and Emily Dickey. Lucy is survived by daughters Anita Coronado and Barbara Serna, 10 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.