Lucy Serna
0 entries

Lucy Serna

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lucy Serna

Lucy "Mutti" Serna, 91, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born January 18, 1929 in Germany. Lucy enjoyed cooking and was the neighborhood grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband Bennie Serna, daughters Susan Serna and Emily Dickey. Lucy is survived by daughters Anita Coronado and Barbara Serna, 10 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Serna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News