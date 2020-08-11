× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luann Bergland, 83, of Flagstaff, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born July 26, 1937 in Bismarck, ND to Elmer and Nona Johnson of Washburn, ND.

Luann received a Bachelor's of Science degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and a Master's of Arts degree from Norther Arizona University. She worked as an accountant in Flagstaff for many years.

Luann Loved to travel and enjoyed hiking.

She is survived by Allan, her husband of 63 years, and her daughter Debby and her husband Walter Demyanek Jr. of Los Angeles, CA.

No services are planned at this time.

