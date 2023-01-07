 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louise Sanderson

Louise Sanderson

E. Louise Sanderson, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on December 13, 2022, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

