Lottie Wallace was born on April 22, 1925, to Charlie Anderson and Erie Sparks in Nacogdoches, Texas.

In 1940, Lottie Anderson married L.C. Wallace and from this union five (5) children were born. C.L. “Buster”, Fred, Rosetta, Clara, and Walter, were all born in Texas.

Lottie was always ambitious while being a wife and mother. She enrolled and graduated with honors from Hamilton Beauty College to become a Cosmologist. Upon completion, the family moved to Arizona, where she took the Arizona Cosmology State Board Exam and passed.

Lottie made her transition into Glory on June 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Wallace; parents: Charlie Anderson and Erie Sparks; children, C.L. Wallace and Rosetta McGuire; siblings: Mabel Thrower, Ella Mae Mallard, Zephia Mae Cox, and J.B. Noble; granddaughters: Dametria Wallace and Shawn Wallace.

She leaves to cherish her in many precious memories: her two sons, Fred and Walter Wallace of Flagstaff, AZ; daughter Clara Lyle of Phoenix, AZ, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, Trinity Heights at 10:00 a.m., with interment to conclude services at Citizens Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com