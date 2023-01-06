Lorraine Singer

Lorraine Shirley Gordy Singer passed away December 30, 2022

Lorraine was born September 9th 1946 at Tappan Wash Arizona on the Navajo Nation. Her Parents were Mary Huskon Gordy and Lawrence K. Gordy. She is of the Towering House People (Kin'ya'ááni )born for the Bitter Water People (To'dí'chííni)

Lorraine Graduated from Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma she also went to school to become a Dental Assistant. She worked in numerous places in Flagstaff and all over Arizona on the Indian Reservations taking care of children's teeth.

Lorraine is Survived by her sons, Jerrel Singer, Jeremy Singer, grandchildren, Jermaine Curley Sr., Malia Singer, Jared Littleman, Sitaya Singer and her great grandchildren, Danikka, Javon, Jermaine Jr. And Saraya. Her Siblings, Violette Pavatea. Vivian Gordy, Vicky Shryock, Larry E. Gordy and Lenny Gordy.

She is proceeded in Death by her Parents, Mary and Lawrence, her Husband Jerry L. Singer and her Daughter Geraldine Singer.

Lorraine loved her family and everyone remembers how hard she worked, her kindness, her laugh and her loving smile.

Graveside Services will be at Flagstaff Citizens Cemetery (Monday Jan 9th 2023 at 1pm)

The Singer, Gordy and Huskon Families appreciate you all during this time of grieving.