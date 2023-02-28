Lori Langan, affectionately known as "Lovely Lori Langan," died on Feb 23rd at the age of 51. Lori grew up in Center Point, Iowa. After meeting the love of her life, Michael Langan, Lori headed south for warmer weather and never looked back. She visited Iowa often, but she created a beautiful life with her husband, Mike Langan who she married in 1997.

Lori was known for her unwavering work ethic and dedication to not only the companies where she worked but the people she worked with; which is why Lori accumulated many life-long friends along the way. Lori held a variety of positions during her life but her favorite role was that of mother. Lori lived for her two boys, Dylan (22) and Bradley Langan (20).

She loved deeply and gave endlessly, often showing it in acts of kindness. Her friends and family were the recipients of her unimaginable generosity. She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Langan; children Dylan and Bradley and too many dear family and friends to name.

A Celebration of Life which will be held at the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church (Sedona, AZ) on March 4th at 1:00 pm.