Friday January 20,2023 Linda Tapia age 65 passed away peacefully with her beloved husband by her side, after a short illness.

Linda was born and raised in Flagstaff, Az. She graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1976. Linda was employed by NACOG for 15 years and Arizona State Health Services for 30 years. She retired in 2019.

Linda married the love of her life, Andrew (Tippy) Tapia June1, 2003. Linda and Andrew’s home was always open to family and friends. Linda took care of her sisters, nieces, and nephews. She loved working in her yard and always had a beautiful garden.

Linda was an avid hunter and fisherwoman; she loved camping and the great outdoors along with her husband. She always had great stories to tell of her outside adventures.

Linda is proceeded in death by her parents, Eddie and Mary Barreras and nephew Joe Barreras. She is survived by her husband Andrew, her sisters Debra and Diane, stepdaughter Natalie (Orlando) Sandoval and stepson Robert Tapia (Dee), 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday February 24, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 224 S Kendrick St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001 at 10am. Inurnment graveside service at Calvary Cemetery at 12:00pm. Reception to follow graveside services at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, 1600 E Rte. 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

The Tapia family thanks all their family and friends for their condolences, phone calls, text, cards, meals and just loving us. Thank you for thinking of our family during this difficult time....

Thank you, Flagstaff Medical Center and Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, for giving Linda the best care possible.