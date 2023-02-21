Linda Gibson, age 83, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 8th surrounded by friends and family, after a battle with cancer.

Born in Dallas, TX, to Arthur and Rhoda (Hood) Gibson, Linda lived a long and adventurous life full of travel and laughter with her many friends and family. She was an avid reader, traveler, and expressed her creativity through gardening and creating a beautiful home in which she could host dinner parties and her Martini Club. She was a great friend to many.

Linda earned her BA (Drury Univ) and MA (U of Washington) in secondary education and was a teacher in Missouri and Vice Principal in Washington. Loving travel, she flew the international routes as a flight attendant for TWA. Always looking for a greater challenge, she obtained her brokerage license and worked in real estate being one of the tops in her group. Linda spent most of her life in Seattle, WA and moved to Tucson, AZ full time in 2019.

She is survived by her siblings Tom Gibson, Trudy (Gibson) Kelly, and Teresa Gibson, and her nieces and nephews Daniel Gibson, Paul Gibson, Mark Gibson, Rachel Gibson, David Kelly, Laura (Kelly) Lawton, Tom Kelly, Amy (Kelly) Yerofeev, Geoff Kelly, Scott Stack, Christy (Stack) Utlaut, and Lara (Stack) Warthen. She is predeceased by her former spouse, Barry McClelland, and survived by a recent partner, Frank Jones.. Linda will be missed by Maisy, her beloved dog.

A memorial service will be held in Seattle, WA at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations are made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (https://www.fredhutch.org/en/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one.html) or Arizona Public Media (NPR) https://www.pledgecart.org/pledgecart3/user/home?campaign=14BFED60-00FA-4383-9795-7B158ABEE616&source=