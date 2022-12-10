Linda Ann Webb

Linda passed away peacefully at home on November 27th following a nearly 20 year struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on September 6, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland. Her parents were Liberty Irene Freeman and Eric Van Wymeersch. She attended Perry Hall High School where she met and dated her future husband Ernie Webb. Linda attended Towson University and received her degree in education in May, 1969.

She and Ernie were married in June of that year and she began teaching that fall while Ernie attended Naval Officer Candidate School. She then accompanied him on his tour of duty on Guam, where she taught school, and in Coos Bay, Oregon where their first son, David, was born.

In July, 1972, upon completion of his active duty, they returned to Maryland. In 1986, she resumed her teaching career in Harford County after her second son, Greg, had reached 5th grade. She taught elementary grades 1 - 5 and finished her career teaching gifted and talented students.

In May, 2003, they retired to Arizona, building a house adjacent to Howard Mesa, about 20 miles north of Williams. She was president of the local home owners association for several years. In September, 2013, they moved to the Peaks Retirement Community in Flagstaff.

Linda had numerous interests and hobbies, with traveling being a primary one. She and Ernie visited all 50 states, as well as Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and several countries in Europe. Some of her other interests included birding, painting, sketching, sewing , cooking, writing and quilting. In 2010, Linda participated in the American Parkinson's Disease Association's quilt project that was part of their World Wide Parkinson's Conference held that year in Glasgow, Scotland. Linda coordinated the design of the quilt from Arizona participants, and designed and assembled the introductory quilt for the complete display. For subsequent conferences in 2013, 2016, and 2019, she designed and assembled quilts that were signed by conference participants. In 2020, she helped organize a quilt raffle to raise funds to preserve the wild animal corridor adjacent to the Peaks' bungalows where they lived.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ernie, sister Wendy Glass, sons David and Greg, and daughter-in-law Christine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, January 21st in the Malpais Room at the Peaks Retirement Community.

