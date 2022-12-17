Leroy Zeller

Leroy loved and was loved by many including his wife of 30 years Ann Marie, his mother Dorothy, sister Karla (Aaron), children Philip and Lyla, grandsons Sam and Felix and many nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends. Leroy was proceeded in death by his father Karl and his sister Tammy.

Leroy served in the US Navy from 1980 to 1984 and travelled the world aboard the USS Coral Sea. Leroy often spoke fondly of the many ports he visited. He vowed never to get on a ship again and he did not. After the Navy Leroy worked in the automotive business in Flagstaff. This summer he was able to retire and enjoy long walks in nature, he would tell people he met on the path that he had never seen so much wildlife.