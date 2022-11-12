Leon Carlson

Leon was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1950 and to Camp Verde, Arizona in 1982. Leon proudly served in the United States Army and is a highly decorated veteran. Leon is survived by his children Judy Gideon (Ed, deceased); Richard (Suzanne); Ron (Carolyn); Sheri Reintjes (Michael, deceased) and Randy (Cheryl), as well as 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren. Leon’s sweet and loving soul, wit and sense of humor will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Arizona Hospice welcomed. Northern Arizona Hospice located at 203 South Candy Lane Suite 10A Cottonwood, Arizona 86326. Memorial Service to be held at November 19, 2022 at 10:30AM at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1090 South Page Springs Road, Cornville, Arizona 86325.