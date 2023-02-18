1925 – 2023

Leif Moskvil Peterson of Flagstaff passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2023, at age 97, surrounded by love.

Leif was born to Anders and Josephine Peterson on April 28, 1925, on the family farm near Mercer, North Dakota. Those who knew him loved his wonderful stories of growing up on a farm in the “dirty 30s” in midwestern America during the depression. He was a master storyteller who entertained his listeners with his timing, wit, and humor.

As a teenager, Leif worked on “thrashing crews” helping neighboring farmers bring in their wheat crops. Leif was 16 years old on December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He and 4 of his brothers all joined the military to defend our country during World War II. Leif served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman from 1942 – 1945. He was stationed in many places over the war years including Farragut, Idaho, San Diego and San Bruno, California, and Okinawa in the Pacific near the end of WWII.

After the war, Leif returned to the farm to help his parents for a time before moving on to other work, though his heart was always in farming. In his 20s, Leif worked in a variety of jobs including working as a land surveyor and at the railway Post Office in North Dakota and Minnesota. In the early 1950s he landed in Denver where he joined a hiking club and met a pretty nurse named Cindy, who had recently moved West from Philadelphia. They fell in love and married in 1955. Following Leif’s work with the Bureau of Reclamation, they moved to North Dakota and then to Wyoming. Leif and Cindy became parents to two children, Linnea, and Carl. Later, Leif changed careers to work as a field agent for the Social Security Administration and they moved to Prescott and then ultimately, Flagstaff where they have lived since 1965.

Leif was a faithful and beloved friend to many. He was very active in his churches, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran for many years, and in later years, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, often quietly doing things behind the scenes like planting trees and taking care of the grounds and buildings.

Leif loved his family most of all and will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.

Leif was recently preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Cindy Peterson. Survivors include his 2 children: Linnea (Bill McKinney) Blair, San Diego, Carl (Tammy) Peterson, Flagstaff. 7 grandchildren: Geoffrey (Melissa) Blair, Colorado Springs, Sean (Mary) Blair, Colorado Springs, Rachel (Matt) Sonnenberg, Alberta, Canada, Cody Peterson, Heidi Peterson, Deja Peterson, and Taylor Peterson all of Flagstaff. 5 great-grandchildren: Harlee and Aspen Peterson, Flagstaff and Edith, Greta and Linnea Sonnenberg of Alberta, Canada. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church located at 2605 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ. A luncheon will be served following the service at Mt. Calvary.

A brief graveside service with Military Honors will be held on February 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery—Camp Navajo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northland Hospice at northlandhospice.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com