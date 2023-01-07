Lawrence Reid

Lawrence "Larry" Reid, 72, of Flagstaff, AZ passed peacefully in his home December 28, 2022. He shared his last breath hand in hand with his daughter, alongside his brother and sister-in-law, on a serene, snowy morning.

He was an exceptionally skilled contractor, a meticulous carpenter, and a creative craftsman, who took great pleasure in drafting. A true MacGyver, and his daughter's superhero.

A high school basketball and football official for more than 20 years and spent at least 10 years officiating junior college football. He was a true mentor, and many officials were touched by his leadership, constructive feedback, and calm approach to each decision. He absolutely loved his officiating crew and was honored to be included in an extended family of such, poised for perfection.

An adventurous outdoorsman, Larry's heart was at peace near the water, on a boat, a fishing pole in hand, and the sun on his face. His playful and infectious spirit lives on in all those who knew him. To know him was to love him; his heart was one of gold. He is finally "retired," living on his own timeline, and his schedule free for his soul to wander. His only worry now is if the tide is going to reach his chair.

Born in Riverside County, he was the son of Virginia O. and Peter C. Reid.

He is survived by his daughter Lauren Reid, his brother Charles Reid, married to Kathy M. Reid, and sisters Kathy and Martha Reid.

Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Larry's life in their own way - we all know he loved a good time. In lieu of flowers, Larry would much prefer you perform an unsolicited and unexpected act of kindness (or five) for someone in need, in his honor.