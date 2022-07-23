Lawrence John Schwind

Lawrence (Larry) John Schwind, Jr.

April 7, 1936---April 15, 2022

Son of Lawrence J. Schwind Sr. and Lenore Foxen Schwind, and brother to James and Sharon, Larry spent most of his life in Santa Barbara, CA. He was a high school athlete and proficient in scuba diving, fly fishing, skiing, camping and hiking.

He had five children with his first wife, Aleta: James, who predeceased Larry, Cheryl (Jones), Lee Ann (Rodriguez), Stacy (Liddicote) and Martin Schwind.

A Navy veteran, he became a Land Surveyor in the 1960's, a profession he held for over 50 years, owning Santa Barbara Surveyors for 15.

He and his second wife, Marilyn, lived in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Tehachapi, CA. with Marilyn's two daughters—Lisa Marquez Prince and Christina Marquez Crawford. They built their dream home in Tehachapi, enjoying their horses and Australian Shepherds. He had a way with animals.

The couple explored the US and Canada in an RV before moving to Flagstaff in 2005. He worked at Sprouts Market, loving his job. The Museum of No. AZ and the Wildwood Hills community were sources of adventure, inspiration and friendship for he and Marilyn. His many friends called him generous, kind, and ready to help, while having a great smile and sly sense of humor. He was known as excellent cook and a whiz on the grill!

His family adored him. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Together, the couple had 11 grandchildren and multiple greats and great-greats.