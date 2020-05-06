Laurel DiMatteo Morrison, a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 24th, at John C Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, with her children and fiancé at her side. She was born February 8th, 1963 in Winona Minnesota to Laurence and Patricia DiMatteo. She relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona with her family in 1974. Laurel had a passion and a gift for sewing and design from a very young age. She went on to study romance languages at the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Washington. She then worked as a Spanish teacher at Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School, while still keeping her love for sewing alive. In her free time, Laurel loved to travel and stay active. Laurel was a member of the San Francisco de Asis perish of the Catholic Church. She is survived by children Ben and Elena Morrison, and step-son Daniel Morrison, as well as siblings Mark (Mauryn), Tom (Gina), Mary (Tom), and Jean (Frank), and fiancé Kevin Traughber, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by brother “Don” Patrizio DiMatteo, and parents Laurence and Patricia DiMatteo. Laurel will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. Due to current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, the family has planned a private service with hopes of a public service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Catholic Charities.