 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura Rodriguez Hamblen
0 entries

Laura Rodriguez Hamblen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Rodriguez Hamblen

Laura M. Rodriguez Hamblen, 46, of Flagstaff, passed away October 1, 2020. Laura was born June 2, 1974, in Flagstaff, to Frank and Ruth Rodriguez. Laura attended and graduated from Flagstaff High and worked at Fry's grocery for 25 plus years. Laura enjoyed rooting for her team, the LA Dodgers, long walks, spending time with her family, animals and cooking.

Laura is proceeded in death by her husband Robert Hamblen, Mother JoAnn “Ruth” Rodriguez and her grandparents. She is survived by her three sons, Jeremy Lucas, Jordan Rodriguez, Alexander Hamblen and her stepdaughters, Isabel Hamblen and Nicole Hamblen. She is also survived by her father Frank Rodriguez, sister Joann Rodriguez, and brother Andrew Rodriguez.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 9th, at 10:30 at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News