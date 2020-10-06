Laura Rodriguez Hamblen

Laura M. Rodriguez Hamblen, 46, of Flagstaff, passed away October 1, 2020. Laura was born June 2, 1974, in Flagstaff, to Frank and Ruth Rodriguez. Laura attended and graduated from Flagstaff High and worked at Fry's grocery for 25 plus years. Laura enjoyed rooting for her team, the LA Dodgers, long walks, spending time with her family, animals and cooking.
Laura is proceeded in death by her husband Robert Hamblen, Mother JoAnn “Ruth” Rodriguez and her grandparents. She is survived by her three sons, Jeremy Lucas, Jordan Rodriguez, Alexander Hamblen and her stepdaughters, Isabel Hamblen and Nicole Hamblen. She is also survived by her father Frank Rodriguez, sister Joann Rodriguez, and brother Andrew Rodriguez.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 9th, at 10:30 at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.