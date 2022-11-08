Larry Holys, a Nebraska Cornhusker loving classic car enthusiast, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Friend, passed away on November 3, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1951. His funeral will be held Friday November 11, 2022, at 10am at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.