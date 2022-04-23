Larry Buckner Gunter, affectionately "Bunky" to many, passed away Easter Sunday 2022. Born in Princeton KY on August 1, 1931. He was 90 years old. Larry served in the United States Navy 1950-54. While stationed in London he was present for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II Westminster Abby 1953.

A dedicated educator for 49 years Larry began his teaching career at the University of Utah in 1958. He would continue teaching Humanities; Philosophy, English literature, Music Theory and Architecture at Holy Names College 1960-62, Villanova University 1964, Cochise College Douglas 1968-88 and Northern Arizona University1987-2007.

Mountainaire Arizona became home for Larry in 1967 when he purchased his warm and welcoming little cabin nestled amongst towering old growth pines in the distant shadow of the San Francisco Peaks. It was here that Larry's life truly blossomed around his career, students, and the many friends who shared and appreciated his simple life style.

Larry was an adventurer, a teacher, a mentor and traveler. He cherished telling stories in vivid detail about excursions down the Snake River in a canoe, hiking his beloved Grand Canyon and camping in the Casita. Mostly he focused on the people he shared his life and adventures with. It was always the latter that mattered, the people, how else could it be for a man who devoted two lifetimes to teaching.

The cabin personified the person he was, unpretentious. The furnishings, eclectic. A wood stove for many years, a grand piano or two, some dogs along the way and his cherished companion, Good Kitty. A patio enclosed with lilac and his springtime flowers. A bench, a few chairs and a table to sit with friends, students and family when they would come to visit. It was heaven on earth.

Larry spent the last two years at The Peaks where he was loved by all. While at The Peaks he received the love and attention of the dedicated staff till the very end, he will be missed. Larry leaves behind his dear friends Bettie and Joe Gilliland, Geoffrey Bishop, Dean and Terry Cook, Bashir Khalil, Helen Davis, and Bruce and Susan Hall.

