Lance Diskan, Founder of the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, returned to the One on June 25th, 2022.

Once he received his first box Kodak at age 10, Lance was never without a camera. His career as a documentarian included videography and astrophotography, spanning the film and digital eras.

After majoring in "Diner" and "Speck's Fried Chicken" at Ursinus College, Lance spent 20 years working for social justice causes in Coastal Los Angeles. This included co-founding the Venice Family Clinic, negotiating disability access at the Hollywood Bowl, contributing to the Free Venice Beachhead, and serving a 4 year term as Los Angeles City Council Deputy. While in Venice, Lance also met his wife Jan and discovered the Sufi path.

After relocating to Flagstaff, Lance fulfilled his lifelong dream of working with indigenous populations by partnering with Black Mesa Trust in its ongoing fight for water sovereignty and protection of indigenous religion and the sacred peaks. Lance also leaves behind a legacy of night sky preservation, including the founding of the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition in 1999 and the establishment of Flagstaff as the World's First Dark Sky City in 2001. For over two decades, Lance was a constant fixture at Night Sky events, often seen in his star-covered top hat or space-themed pants, always making friends for the sky.

Lance was preceded in death by his father, Dr. A. E. "Red" Diskan, and his "three mothers", Nellie Louree "Call me Lou" Diskan, Eugenia Carter, and Amy Gannutz. He is survived by wife Jan Busco, daughter Noor Eliza Sophia Busco Diskan, son Cosmo Fazal Caleb Busco Diskan, daughter-in-law Lynn Diana Busco Diskan St. Martin, and sister Jill Diskan. He encourages those who remain on the mortal plane to remember that Water is Alive, Capitalism is Biocidal, and that We Get By With a Little Help From Our Friends.

To receive notice about upcoming memorial celebrations in Flagstaff and Venice, e-mail janicebusco@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a GoFundMe to cover a memorial star-gazing bench, with any remainder donated to Black Mesa Trust and The Hopi Foundation. https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorialize-lance-kane-diskan