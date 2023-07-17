Kyle Kaya Ashley
Kyle was a very inspiring and intelligent young man. He was born and raised in Tuba City, AZ. He inspired many of his friends, family, and colleagues. Always very happy, loving, caring, gentle, and always willing to help others. We will miss him dearly.
Kyle Kaya Ashley is survived by his two children, Jalen Ashley and Kyren Ashley, his parents, Steve and Barbara Ashley, his two sisters, Joelynn Ashley and Stevonne Ashley, his nephews, Justus Roberson and Jaren Roberson, and his nieces, Ashlynn Roberson and Rylan Smith. Honorary Pallbearers: Steven Ashley Jr., Stanley Ashley, Justin Earl Ashley, Marc Hillis, Robert Blackhat Jr., Aaron Jones, Willard Tsingine, Raymond Tsingine, Glenn Tsingine, and Lawrence "Larry" Tsingine.
Services scheduled for July 18th, 2023 in Flagstaff, AZ.Church Services - 12:00-1:30 pm (MST)First Southern Baptist Church of Flagstaff (951 N. Switzer Canyon Dr., Flagstaff, AZ 86001).Gravesite Dedication 2:00-3:00 pm (MST) Citizens Cemetery (1300 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001).
Reception immediately following gravesite dedication at the American Legion Post #3 (204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff, AZ).
