Kimberly Noelle Sessions, adored daughter and sister, left this earth peacefully at home on June 9, 2020. Kim was born in Washington, D. C. in 1996. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Brenda Sessions and her brother Myles Sessions of Flagstaff.

Kim was a light to all who were lucky enough to meet her. If you talked with her long enough, she could tell you everything about any Disney princess. She loved music and playing her hand drums. She was the most loving person who also gave great life advice when you needed to hear it.

She endured many challenges during her 24 years with her physical disabilities but she never let that stop her dreams. Her proudest accomplishment was completing the Citizen's Police Academy in May, 2019.

Kim has been met on the other side by loving grandparents, great grandparents, uncle and other relatives as well as her beloved dogs Gino and Suzie.

Kim will be happy to know that we plan to hold a celebration of her life around her birthday in March.

