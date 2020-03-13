Kenneth R Lund

You have free articles remaining.
Ken passed away after fighting a long illness. He is survived by his wife Barbara Lund, three children Carolyn Davis, Cheri McReynolds and Robert Lund, five grand children and four great grand children. Ken moved to Phoenix in 1960. He had a long career of driving truck and operating heavy equipment until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed camping and traveling. There will be a celebration of life in Prescott Valley at a later date.
