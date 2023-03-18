Ken discovered the joy of exploring the outdoors at a young age. This adventuring gave rise to the great passions of his life—geology, photography, cross-country skiing, hiking, backpacking, and climbing. He was always curious, both intellectually and physically, to discover what was around the next corner and to share what he found with others.

Over his lifetime, these passions led him to obtain a Masters in Geology; to work as a field geologist; to be part of the Commercial Photography program at NAU, teaching photography, running the photo lab, and developing the Photography Lecture Series; to help develop two cross-country ski centers and to run clinics and teach lessons to beginning and advanced skiers, racers, and other instructors in AZ, CO, and MT; and to hike over 30,000 miles and climb numerous peaks as he explored the wild areas of North America, Europe, and Australia. For many years he was an instructor/guide with the Grand Canyon Field Institute teaching geology, photography, and wilderness skills and sharing his love of this special place. He captured the essence of the natural world in his photography and exhibited his work in shows and galleries in the West including The Artists Gallery in Flagstaff.

Like everyone, Ken’s life had its ups and downs but, every time a door would close, another soon opened and he was able to live a life built around his passions.

Ken is survived by his partner of 34 years, Cathi Borthwick, and his brother, Doug, and his family (Jonica, Ben, Janne, and their families), aunts, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the Arizona Nordic Village Lodge on Saturday, March 25 at 4:30pm. For more information, email kencathi50@gmail.com.

Keep Ken’s spirit alive by telling a pun and then going on an adventure.