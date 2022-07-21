Kelly Wilcox (Smith), born to Frank & Linda Smith on March 30,1979 in Santa Ana, CA, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 on July 13, 2022. Kelly and her family moved from California to Flagstaff in 1980 where she attended Knoles Elementary School, Mt. Elden Middle School, and graduated from Sinagua High School. Kelly married Clifton Wilcox in 2005, settled down in Anthem, AZ, and were blessed with two beautiful daughters.

Kelly loved camping with her family and friends and attending her daughters' many activities. You could always count on hearing her cheering them on passionately whether they were swimming or playing softball. Kelly was truly “one-of-a-kind”, she was passionate in everything she did and brought joy into the moments she shared with everyone around her. Kelly was the glue that held her family and friends together. Kelly always had a smile on her face and sarcastic spunkiness to match. Her community knew her as a wonderful mom and wife, the best hair stylist around, part-time softball coach, and an irreplaceable friend. Kelly will be in our hearts and souls for eternity and will be forever missed.