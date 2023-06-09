Kay H. Perelstein

FLAGSTAFF - Kay H. Perelstein, 87, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away June 5, 2023. Kay was born October 10, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY to William and Selma Pomerantz. Kay was a teacher, then Registered Nurse. She was a life-long volunteer for the American Red Cross where she taught swimming and water safety, CPR and first aid skills to hundreds, and responded to local disasters. She served with Coconino County Search and Rescue and CERT and was a US Park Service docent at Walnut Canyon.

Kay married her high school sweetheart, Erwin S. Perelstein on December 23, 1956. During their amazing years of marriage, they welcomed four wonderful children. She enjoyed swimming, fitness, horseback riding, painting, and crocheting.

Kay is survived by her husband Erwin S. Perelstein; daughters, Abbie L. Mayersky and Wendy M. Perelstein; sons Matt C. Perelstein and Scott A. Perelstein; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Selma Pomerantz, and grandson Nik Mayersky.

There will be a private family service at a later time. To share memories with the family please visit flagstaffmortuary.com.