Kay B. Brown

FLAGSTAFF - Kay B. Brown of Flagstaff passed away June 29, 2023. She was born April 14, 1942 in Osseo, WI to Lloyd and Phyllis Anderson.

Kay graduated from NAU with a Bachelors in Art and worked as an Art Assistant at NAU. Kay was an advocate for Mental Health as a cofounder of Flagstaff NAMI.

She was a beloved mom, grandmother, sister, wife a gifted artist and caring friend. She loved to travel, animals and coffee. She will be truly missed.

Kay is survived by her sons, Jeff Brown and Craig Brown; granddaughter Chloe, sisters Jane Wallace and Dawn Nolan. She is preceded in death by parents and brother David Anderson.

A celebration of her life will be Saturday, July 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary, Flagstaff, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Flagstaff NAMI https://www.namiflagstaff.org. Memories and condolences can be share with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.