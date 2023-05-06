Kathy Lynn Selitto

Kathy Lynn Selitto, 64, passed away May 2, 2023 in Parks, AZ after a brief battle with cancer. Her family is deeply saddened by her untimely death. Kathy was born in Albany, GA to Charles and Betty Stein, both deceased.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 18 years, Kevin, and her Daughter Cassie (Ben) Wilson and Son Jonny (Rebecca) McIntier, Grandson Jonathan (Brittney) Wilson, and Granddaughters Madeline Wilson, and Molly and Maggie McIntier.

Kathy loved spending time with family, enjoying laughter, good food, and high spirits; she never missed an opportunity to brag about her grandchildren, of whom she was immeasurably proud. Kathy was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile would light up the whole room. She cared so deeply for the people around her.

Kathy was a dedicated professional and admired by her peers. She was kind and passionate, making an impact on many lives. She will forever be missed.

Until we meet again, Momma.

A private service was held at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bellemont, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kathy's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.